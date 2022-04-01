Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 7.3% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $104,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded down $17.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $667.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.51 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

