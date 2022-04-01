Simmons Bank Sells 1,030 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

