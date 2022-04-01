Simmons Bank Sells 1,918 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 10,031,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.