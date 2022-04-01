Simmons Bank Sells 1,960 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,451,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

