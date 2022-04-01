Simmons Bank Sells 3,425 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.17. 3,569,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

