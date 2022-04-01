Simmons Bank Sells 4,328 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $62.87. 12,462,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

