Simmons Bank Sells 43,549 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,549 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

