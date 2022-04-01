Simmons Bank Sells 518 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Target stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. 3,149,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

