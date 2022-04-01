Simmons Bank Sells 576 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $249.25. 2,020,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

