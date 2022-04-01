Simmons Bank Sells 952 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after buying an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,686,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.51.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.