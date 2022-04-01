Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,491 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National accounts for approximately 4.5% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned approximately 1.90% of Simmons First National worth $64,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 683,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,857. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

