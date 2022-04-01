Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises about 5.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 26.62% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $573,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

SPYC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.