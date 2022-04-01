Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84. Approximately 781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.69.
Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)
Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.
