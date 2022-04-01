SM Energy (SM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SM Energy (NYSE: SM):

3/31/2022 – SM Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2022, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2021 reported levels, which will boost the bottom line. The company’s wells in the Austin Chalk region are producing around 50-80% liquids, which will boost investor value. Also, its significant growth in free cash flow makes it well positioned to pay dividends, reduce debt and contribute to growth. However, high leverage is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Rising lease operating expenses can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Also, the company is expected to incur millions of hedging losses due to high current commodity prices.”

3/18/2022 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

3/14/2022 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2021, the upstream energy company expects overall production to go beyond the 2020 levels, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased fuel prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. As a result, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. Moreover, the leading upstream energy company expects its exploration expenses for 2021 to be $40 million, suggesting a decline from the previous estimate of $50 million. Also, transportation costs are expected at $2.75 per Boe, down from the 2020 figure of $3.06.”

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.16 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.