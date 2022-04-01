Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

SMSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 327,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

