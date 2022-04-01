Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 838,449 shares.The stock last traded at $32.03 and had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

