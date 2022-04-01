Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.45% of Snap-on worth $167,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

