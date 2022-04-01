Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

SNA stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

