SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

