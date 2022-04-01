SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.18

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.18 and traded as low as $44.27. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.