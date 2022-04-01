Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
SLGL stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
