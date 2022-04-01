Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

SLGL stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

