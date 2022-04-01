Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.70

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $45.76 million and $4.51 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.35 or 0.07400347 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.91 or 0.99943809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

