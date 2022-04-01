Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.56. 30,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 27,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

