Soverain Market Cap Achieves $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. Soverain has a market capitalization of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00208356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.79 or 0.00431107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

