Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.85.
