Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

