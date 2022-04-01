SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $415,874.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars.

