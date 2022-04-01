Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 273,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 234,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

