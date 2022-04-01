SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

