SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 2.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $85,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 9,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,627. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

