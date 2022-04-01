Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,871 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.65% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $154,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SFM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 13,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.