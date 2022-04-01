Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,789. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

About Spruce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.