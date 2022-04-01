SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Down to $51.00

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $49.24. SPX shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

