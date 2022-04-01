Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $166.98 million and $38.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol's total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol's official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol's official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol's official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

