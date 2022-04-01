Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 27,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

