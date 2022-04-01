Starlink Price Down 6% Over Last Week (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Starlink coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $161.66 million and $7.68 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

