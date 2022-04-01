State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 70,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
UBER opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
