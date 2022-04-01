State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 12,560 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

