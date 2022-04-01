State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.