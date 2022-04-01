Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $473.43 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $473.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00212458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,982 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,878,317 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.