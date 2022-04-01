Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. Stem has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

