Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,164 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRNX stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $23.58. 465,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,462. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

