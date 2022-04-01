Stephen W. Hope Sells 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,320,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
