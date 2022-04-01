Stephen W. Hope Sells 59 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,320,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

