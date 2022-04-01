Stephens Increases Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target to $22.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

