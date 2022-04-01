Stephens Increases Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target to $22.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.
In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marten Transport (Get Rating)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
