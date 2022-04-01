Stephens Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target to $4.50

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

USX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.88. 341,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

