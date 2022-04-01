Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Raised to $29.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

NASDAQ STER opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

