Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $144,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 951,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,140,000 after acquiring an additional 221,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

