Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $316,786.02

Stipend (SPD) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $316,786.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.03 or 0.99883657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00336290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,112,414 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

