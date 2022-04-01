STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.21

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.21 ($44.19) and traded as high as €41.95 ($46.09). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €40.75 ($44.78), with a volume of 2,154,792 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.55 ($54.45).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

