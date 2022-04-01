Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 1st (AN, CBRL, CTS, DVA, GLPI, GPRE, HBAN, HEP, HTLD, JBL)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 1st:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

