Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ABCT, AC, ALTG, AYA, BB, BIP, CCO, CSH.UN, DOO, ECOM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 1st:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $67.00 to $74.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$165.00 to C$185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

