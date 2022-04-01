Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ABCT, AC, ALTG, AYA, BB, BIP, CCO, CSH.UN, DOO, ECOM)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 1st:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $67.00 to $74.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$165.00 to C$185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

